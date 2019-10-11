10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Morgan Stanley lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) price target from $177 to $170. Alexion Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $98.35 on Thursday.
- Goldman Sachs cut Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) price target from $83 to $66. Crowdstrike shares closed at $61.41 on Thursday.
- Buckingham raised Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) price target from $460 to $485. Sherwin-Williams shares closed at $558.70 on Thursday.
- SVB Leerink boosted the price target for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RARX) from $38 to $48. Ra Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $45.64 on Thursday.
- 86 Research lifted the price target for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) from $35 to $41. JD.Com shares closed at $28.58 on Thursday.
- Raymond James cut the price target for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) from $70 to $64. Delta Air shares closed at $53.10 on Thursday.
- RBC Capital boosted the price target for Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) from $107 to $155. Roku shares closed at $116.13 on Thursday.
- Stifel Nicolaus raised the price target on Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) from $166 to $170. Deckers Outdoor closed at $143.73 on Thursday.
- KeyBanc lowered the price target for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE: COO) from $351 to $348. Cooper Companies shares closed at $290.81 on Thursday.
- UBS boosted the price target on Schneider National Inc (NYSE: SNDR) from $20 to $25. Schneider National closed at $21.43 on Thursday.
