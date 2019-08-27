Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2019 9:06am   Comments
  • Morgan Stanley raised McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) price target from $130 to $135. McKesson shares closed at $147.08 on Monday.
  • Wells Fargo boosted WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE: WEC) price target from $93 to $102. WEC Energy shares closed at $94.26 on Monday.
  • BMO Capital lifted the price target for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) from $230 to $240. Amgen shares closed at $205.41 on Monday.
  • Craig-Hallum raised the price target for Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) from $25 to $35. Weight Watchers shares closed at $28.88 on Monday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald boosted the price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) from $30 to $40. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $27.82 on Monday.
  • Piper Jaffray cut the price target for Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) from $28 to $25. Nutanix shares closed at $19.62 on Monday.
  • Nomura lowered the price target for Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: RRR) from $36 to $26. Red Rock Resorts shares closed at $20.13 on Monday.
  • Citi cut the price target for Bilibili Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: RRGB) from $23 to $20. Bilibili shares closed at $14.50 on Monday.
  • Susquehanna cut the price target on Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) from $47 to $42. Genesco closed at $32.90 on Monday.
  • KeyBanc boosted Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) price target from $140 to $148. Dollar General shares closed at $139.22 on Monday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

