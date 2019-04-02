10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey raised the price target for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) from $89 to $112. Amphenol shares closed at $97.81 on Monday.
- Citigroup cut DowDuPont Inc (NYSE: DWDP) price target from $60 to $40. DowDuPont shares closed at $54.42 on Monday.
- UBS raised the price target for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) from $147 to $176. Lululemon shares closed at $165.52 on Monday.
- Wells Fargo raised Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) price target from $50 to $57. Exelon shares closed at $49.84 on Monday.
- Wedbush boosted the price target on WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) from $55 to $65. WNS shares closed at $53.41 on Monday.
- Barclays boosted the price target for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) from $6 to $8. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $8.33 on Monday.
- KeyBanc lifted the price target for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) from $310 to $335. Broadcom shares closed at $305.79 on Monday.
- Credit Suisse raised the price target for Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) from $20 to $34. Commscope shares closed at $22.23 on Monday.
- KeyBanc raised the price target on Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) from $255 to $285. Intuit shares closed at $265.75 on Monday.
- Wells Fargo boosted Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ: WLTW) price target from $160 to $164. Willis Towers Watson shares closed at $176.11 on Monday.
