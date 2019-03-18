Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2019 10:16am   Comments
Share:
  • PiperJaffray raised the price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $661 to $725. Chipotle shares closed at $639.00 on Friday.
  • Bank of America raised the price target for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) from $190 to $215. Edwards Lifesciences shares closed at $179.75 on Friday.
  • Nomura lowered Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) price target from $46 to $28. Aramark shares closed at $29.87 on Friday.
  • Mizuho lowered the price target for Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) from $48 to $39. Synaptics shares closed at $43.23 on Friday.
  • Barclays boosted the price target for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) from $102 to $125. Dollar General shares closed at $113.89 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs lifted the price target for Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) from $80 to $94. Okta shares closed at $79.21 on Friday.
  • Imperial Capital raised Drive Shack Inc (NYSE: DS) price target from $5 to $7. Drive Shack shares closed at $4.54 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs raised the price target on CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ: CARG) from $43 to $48. CarGurus shares closed at $38.52 on Friday.
  • Citigroup cut VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) price target from $90 to $85. VF Corp shares closed at $84.78 on Friday.
  • Bank of America cut the price target on Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) from $205 to $187. Facebook shares closed at $165.98 on Friday.

 

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARMK + CARG)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 16, 2019
Jim Cramer Weighs In On Autozone, Vivint Solar, Ship Finance International And More
2 Analysts Mixed On CarGurus
Earnings Scheduled For February 5, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 17, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Disappointing Guidance Earns Turtle Beach Short Sellers $24 Million