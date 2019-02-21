10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- MKM Partners cut Concho Resources Inc (NYSE: CXO) price target from $161 to $150. Concho Resources shares closed at $112.45 on Wednesday.
- Wells Fargo raised the price target for Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) from $99 to $105. Entergy shares closed at $91.24 on Wednesday.
- Barclays raised the price target for ICON PLC (NASDAQ: ICLR) from $130 to $140. ICON shares closed at $145.92 on Wednesday.
- Citigroup lifted the price target on Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: WIX) from $116 to $125. Wix.Com shares closed at $111.11 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Godaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY) from $88 to $94. Godaddy shares closed at $72.39 on Wednesday.
- Citigroup boosted the price target for Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) from $116 to $120. Walmart shares closed at $99.88 on Wednesday.
- Macquarie raised Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE: SAM) price target from $260 to $275. Boston Beer shares closed at $268.30 on Wednesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus cut the price target for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) from $397 to $346. Biogen shares closed at $335.16 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan lowered the price target on Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ: CBLK) from $30 to $15. Carbon Black shares closed at $16.46 on Wednesday.
- JMP Securities raised Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE: WD) price target from $60 to $65. Walker & Dunlop shares closed at $55.99 on Wednesday.
