10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- TD Securities cut Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) price target from $185 to $165. Pioneer Natural shares closed at $143.08 on Thursday.
- B. Riley FBR lowered the price target for TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ: TRUE) from $16.50 to $9.50. TrueCar shares closed at $10.24 on Thursday.
- DA Davidson boosted the price target for Q2 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: QTWO) from $48 to $52. Q2 Holdings shares closed at $66.85 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan lifted the price target on TriNet Group Inc (NYSE: TNET) from $53 to $60. TriNet shares closed at $49.53 on Thursday.
- Stifel Nicolaus raised the price target for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) from $70 to $90. Copa shares closed at $94.23 on Thursday.
- MKM Partners lowered the price target for Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE: LPI) from $5 to $3. Laredo Petroleum shares closed at $3.85 on Thursday.
- UBS lowered Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) price target from $72 to $65. Barnes shares closed at $60.29 on Thursday.
- Compass Point boosted the price target for American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) from $44 to $56. AIG shares closed at $40.19 on Thursday.
- Cowen & Co. raised the price target on Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) from $160 to $225. Workday shares closed at $188.54 on Thursday.
- Credit Suisse cut General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) price target from $190 to $184. General Dynamics shares closed at $172.10 on Thursday.
