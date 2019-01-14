Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2019 9:56am   Comments
  • HSBC cut the price target for Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) from $136 to $122. Chevron shares closed at $112.54 on Friday.
  • Citigroup cut the price target on Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) from $60 to $44. Roku shares closed at $39.57 on Friday.
  • Susquehanna raised the price target for Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE: INFY) from $7.50 to $11. Infosys shares closed at $10.41 on Friday.
  • Bank of America cut the price target for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) from $62 to $51. Delta Air shares closed at $48.56 on Friday.
  • Jefferies lowered the price target for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) from $13 to $6. La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares closed at $6.55 on Friday.
  • JP Morgan lowered PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) price target from $39 to $22. PG&E shares closed at $17.59 on Friday.
  • Barclays boosted NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) price target from $270 to $300. NetEase shares closed at $243.42 on Friday.
  • Citigroup raised the price target for Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from $6 to $7. Snap shares closed at $6.28 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs lowered the price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN) from $33 to $27. Schnitzer Steel shares closed at $22.96 on Friday.
  • Wells Fargo lowered Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) price target from $162 to $152. Johnson & Johnson shares closed at $129.75 on Friday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

