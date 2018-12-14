8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Wells Fargo raised the price target for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) from $66 to $73. Starbucks shares closed at $66.91 on Thursday.
- H.C. Wainwright raised the price target for Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) from $25 to $58. Bausch Health shares closed at $23.65 on Thursday.
- Wells Fargo cut Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) price target from $235 to $220. Costco shares closed at $226.51 on Thursday.
- Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMRX) from $24 to $18. Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $16.33 on Thursday.
- MKM Partners boosted Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) price target from $38 to $45. Ciena shares closed at $34.91 on Thursday.
- DA Davidson cut the price target for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $290 to $280. Apple shares closed at $170.95 on Thursday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target on Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) from $91 to $106. Procter & Gamble shares closed at $96.49 on Thursday.
- UBS raised the price target for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) from $30 to $34. CenterPoint Energy shares closed at $29.34 on Thursday.
