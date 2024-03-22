Cannabis Stocks Set To Dominate Germany's New Market: A Surge In Demand Meets Established Expertise

Loading... Loading...

Germany's historic step towards cannabis legalization, effective April 1, 2024, opens a new chapter in the global cannabis industry, presenting substantial opportunities for Canadian leaders Aurora ACB, Canopy Growth CGC, and Tilray TLRY.

Starting in, Germany will become Europe's third country to regulate cannabis for adults. Cannabis clubs with up to 500 members will be able to grow and purchase marijuana while public cannabis use will be allowed away from children and sports facilities, and banned in pedestrian zones during the day.

The landmark reclassification of cannabis, enhancing accessibility, and reducing regulatory complexities for medical cannabis, catalyze a market poised for growth.

With the German cannabis market projected to expand to €1.7 billion by 2025, from a relatively modest base of 28,000 patients in 2023, the stage is set for Canadian exporters to capture significant market share.

Shifting Dynamics: North American Giants Carve New Paths in Germany's Cannabis Market

The legislative overhaul introduces a seismic shift in Germany's cannabis landscape. Senior analyst Pablo Zuanic's projections illuminate the transformative potential of this new era: the anticipated increase in medical marijuana users from a mere 0.03% to 1% of Germany's 85 million population.

Aurora's stronghold in the cash market and Tilray's prominence in the reimbursed sector position them as frontrunners in this burgeoning market.

Optimism surrounding these developments is mirrored in their stock performances, with Tilray's shares surging by 11.1% and Canopy Growth's by an impressive 33.8%. This investor confidence is rooted in these companies' strategic foresight, established German market presence, and robust export relationships.

Curaleaf International Holdings Limited, partially owned by Curaleaf CURLF, with its German subsidiary Four20 Pharma, is poised to leverage its connections, sourcing from Canadian producers and beyond.

“Among US MSOs, a Curaleaf affiliate, Curaleaf International Holdings Limited (68.5% owned by CURLF; the owners of the other 31.5% have not been disclosed) owns a German importer (Four20 Pharma), sourcing from Canadian producers and other countries,” Zuanic wrote in February.

Village Farms International VFF is also emerging as a standout performer in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry, underscored by its robust financial health and strategic positioning for growth.

VFF's valuation is attractive, trading at 0.5x EV/current sales overall, with its cannabis unit valued at 3.3x EBITDA based on CY25 estimates. This valuation reflects the company's sustained high EBITDA margins in the high teens, showcasing strong operational efficiency and consistent free cash flow generation.

Such financial stability, coupled with a resurgence in the domestic recreational market where VFF has seen a notable uptick in market share and sales growth, positions the company for significant future growth. VFF's sales in the fourth quarter of 2023 reached $89.5 million.

Looking ahead, VFF is poised for further expansion, both domestically and internationally. The company's diverse product mix and strategic market penetration across provinces have been key to its success, with a sales distribution that includes a significant portion of flower sales, complemented by pre-rolls, vapes, and edibles.

This strategic diversification, alongside anticipated positive developments on the international front, hints at VFF's potential for export growth and broader market access. The pricing strategy and the optimization of its product portfolio, including the introduction of new brands and SKUs.

