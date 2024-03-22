It's Official: Germany's Partial Cannabis Legalization Takes Effect In April

Loading... Loading...

Nearly a month after the German Bundestag approved partial cannabis legalization on a final floor vote, the Bundesrat followed suit and approved the new law, reported Deutsche Welle.

Members of Germany's upper house, passed a law on Friday without calling in a mediation committee, making possession of 25 grams of cannabis for personal consumption, storing up to 50 grams at home and keeping three plants for home cultivation legal.

The new law will take effect on Monday, April 1, making Germany the third country in Europe to legalize adult-use marijuana after Malta and Luxembourg.

Starting July 1, special cannabis clubs, which can have up to 500 members will be allowed to cultivate and buy marijuana on a limited basis. Public consumption will be allowed as long as it is done out of view of children and away from sports facilities. Consumption in pedestrian zones between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. is prohibited.

These and other hot topics will be discussed at the April 16-17 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, especially given how marijuana stocks shot up in response.

Pro-tip for Benzinga readers: Secure your tickets for the conference ASAP. Prices will increase very soon! You can get a 20% discount on tickets following this link right now.

Loading... Loading...

David Klein, Canopy's CEO, praised the Friday move.

“We celebrate Germany's landmark decision to legalize adult-use cannabis," he told Benzinga.

Under Germany's partial cannabis legalization, known as the CanG bill, cannabis will be removed from the Narcotics Act where it was listed as a banned substance such as heroin and other drugs where it was subject to specific criminal provisions.

Klein said, "As a long-standing leader in the German medical cannabis market, Canopy Growth looks forward to expanding our presence as more patients can access medical cannabis following the re-classification of cannabis as a non-narcotic."

Bundesrat's Debate On Marijuana Legalization

During the morning debate, many lawmakers raised concerns about the cannabis policy change, which comes as no surprise considering that at the beginning of March, there was a strong push to postpone its enactment from April 1 to October.

The Minister-President of Saxony-Anhalt, Reiner Haseloff (CDU), said on Friday it would result in the loss of lives and fuel an illicit market, leading to road accidents caused by impaired driving, reported Business of Cannabis.

Bavaria's Judith Gerlach (CSU), called the move a “Pandora’s box.”

Yet, Federal Health Minister and architect of the bill, Karl Lauterbach reiterated why legalization is important.

"If we don't manage this, this is going to be a good day for the illicit market as the status quo continues to operate and target our kids," he said.

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is returning to Florida, in a new venue in Hollywood, on April 16 and 17, 2024. The two-day event at The Diplomat Beach Resort will be a chance for entrepreneurs, both large and small, to network, learn and grow. Renowned for its trendsetting abilities and influence on the future of cannabis, mark your calendars – this conference is the go-to event of the year for the cannabis world.

Get your tickets now on bzcannabis.com – Prices will increase very soon!