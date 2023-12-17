Investment Chief At $48B Global X Forecasts AI Stock Dominance In 2024: Unveils Top Investment Opportunities

Loading... Loading...

Global X’s investment chief, Jon Maier, reflects on the investment landscape for 2024, which is shaping up to be particularly interesting, thanks to AI-related stocks, cloud computing, cybersecurity, emerging markets, and small caps for potential growth.

What Happened: Maier, who is associated with the $48 billion award-winning AI exchange-traded fund (ETF) provider Global X, has identified several promising sectors for investors in 2024, reported Business Insider.

Among them, AI-related stocks, including Nvidia NVDA, cloud computing, and cybersecurity, stand out as “naturals that fit together.”

Maier suggests investors consider the Global X Cloud Computing ETF CLOU and the Global X Cybersecurity ETF BUG, or alternatives such as the First Trust Cloud Computing ETF SKYY and the iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF IHAK.

He also sees value in small caps due to their attractive valuations and seasonal trends, recommending ETFs like the Vanguard Small-Cap ETF VB and the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF IJR.

Maier also mentioned covered-call products, including Global X’s S&P 500 Covered Call ETF XYLD and Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF QYLD. He added that they are a top idea if markets appear range-bound next year.

Moreover, Maier perceives potential in emerging markets, particularly India, due to its demographic changes and appeal to foreign investments.

Why It Matters: This surge in AI-focused ETFs comes amid increased attention on AI in the financial sector. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler has recently warned companies to refrain from overstating their AI capabilities. While companies explore potential growth opportunities with AI, the SEC is closely monitoring them to ensure transparency.

Image via Shutterstock

