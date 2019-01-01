QQQ
Global X NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Global X NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global X NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ: QYLD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global X NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF's (QYLD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global X NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Global X NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global X NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Global X NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)?

A

The stock price for Global X NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ: QYLD) is $19.92 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global X NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 24, 2022.

Q

When is Global X NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) reporting earnings?

A

Global X NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global X NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global X NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Global X NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) operate in?

A

Global X NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.