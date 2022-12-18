Elon Musk Asks If He Should Resign As Twitter CEO: Most People Say...

Twitter CEO Elon Musk is conducting yet another poll on the platform. This time, the billionaire is asking his 122 million followers if he should “step down” as the head of the company.
What Happened: Musk’s latest poll attracted 1.84 million votes nearly 30 minutes after it was posted. With 11 hours still to go for the poll to close 55.5% of those who voted want him to step down.
Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022
Musk said, “As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it” in a separate tweet.
As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022
Why It Matters: Musk’s resignation poll takes place after the platform banned links to other social media platforms and suspended accounts that try to direct Twitter users to rivals.
Specifically, we will remove accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social platforms and content that contains links or usernames for the following platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post.— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) December 18, 2022
Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said that Musk’s poll is a “sign that the noise is growing louder and louder given the spider web of Twitter and Tesla weakness.”
While clearly unconventional the Musk CEO poll is a sign that the noise is growing louder and louder given the spider web of Twitter and Tesla weakness. Poll results will dictate if Musks stays officially CEO of Twitter….a big moment for this Twitter situation— Dan Ives (@DivesTech) December 18, 2022
Ives said, “Poll results will dictate if Musks stays officially CEO of Twitter….a big moment for this Twitter situation.”
Notably, Tesla Inc TSLA shares have declined over 50% since the year began. Tesla, headed by Musk, has seen its shares decline 29% since Twitter was acquired by the entrepreneur.
Last week, Twitter suspended its rival Mastodon’s account for sharing a link to a Jet Tracking account that focuses on Musk’s private plane.
The Musk-led platform also suspended accounts of high-profile journalists for sharing news of his real-time location. Musk later conducted polls to ask people if they should be reactivated.
On Sunday, Musk said that going forward there won’t be a vote for major policy changes on Twitter and apologized.
Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won’t happen again.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022
The billionaire interacted with podcaster Lex Fridman who offered to run Twitter on Sunday and said he “must like pain a lot.”
You must like pain a lot. One catch: you have to invest your life savings in Twitter and it has been in the fast lane to bankruptcy since May. Still want the job?— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022
