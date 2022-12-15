Elon Musk's Twitter Suspends Rival Mastodon's Account Over Jet Tracker Profile Promotion

Elon Musk-led Twitter has suspended the account of Mastodon after the rival service published a link to a jet-tracking account on its own platform.

What Happened: Mastodon (@joinmastodon), the Twitter handle of the open-source platform, showed an “Account Suspended” notice at the time of writing.

Screenshot From @joinmastodon's Twitter Profile

Earlier the account had tweeted a link that led to @ElonJet — the bot jet tracker run by Jack Sweeney. Sweeney’s accounts were suspended by the Musk-led platform on Wednesday.

Screenshot From Before The Suspension

Previously, Mastodon founder Eugen Rochko said in a BBC interview that he thought Musk was incompetent and erratic.

"Frankly, I'm not a fan of it,” said Rochko on Musk’s leadership style.

Why It Matters: Musk had earlier taken a different stance on @Elonjet. He said in early November, “My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk.”

On Wednesday, Musk said he was taking legal action against Jack Sweeney, who ran the handle, after his son X’s car was intercepted by a “crazy stalker.”

Twitter said it had updated its “private information policy” to “prohibit sharing someone else’s live location in most cases.”

Sweeney promised to follow the “new rules” on Thursday and asked Musk that his accounts be restored.

