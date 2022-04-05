 Skip to main content

Elon Musk On Why Twitter Polls Matter For Decision-Making
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 05, 2022 12:20am   Comments
Elon Musk On Why Twitter Polls Matter For Decision-Making

Twitter Inc (NASDAQ: TWTR) investor and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk shared his reasoning on why polls on the platform matter.

What Happened: Musk said on Tuesday that “if the people vote overwhelmingly for something, it is at least *a* data point!”

Musk’s comments came in response to a Twitter user who said that the entrepreneur is “just gonna influence twitter by polling millions of people on important issues.”

Why It Matters: Musk held his first-ever poll after the news of his investment in Twitter was made public on Monday.

He asked his 80.3 million followers on Twitter if they wanted an “edit button.” Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said on the same day that the “consequences of this poll will be important.”

Price Action: Twitter shares spiked 27% to $49.93 in the regular session on Monday and traded 1.2% higher at $50.52 in the after-hours trading. On the same day, Tesla shares closed 5.6% higher at $1,145.45 in the regular session,  according to data from Benzinga Pro.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Elon Musk News Social Media Tech

