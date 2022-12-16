Elon Musk Worried About Security As Fan Says He Just Became 'Public Enemy Number One To Some Very Very Bad People'

Twitter CEO Elon Musk expressed agreement with a post on the platform which said he had become “public enemy number one to some very very bad people.”

What Happened: Musk said, “Yup, recent events make that super clear!” in response to a post from media personality and retired Olympic gold-medal-winning decathlete Caitlyn Jenner on Thursday.

Jenner said she hoped Musk was at a safe undisclosed location and was surrounded by “massive security.”

Why It Matters: Musk said that on Tuesday night a car carrying his son X was followed by a stalker in Los Angeles. According to Musk, the stalker thought he was following Musk himself.

The entrepreneur said that the stalker blocked the car from moving and climbed onto its hood. Musk shared the video of the alleged stalker on Twitter.

Phil Helsel, a reporter with NBC News, shared a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department on the incident.

“LAPD's Threat Management Unit is aware of the situation and tweet by Elon Musk and is in contact with his representatives and security team. No crime reports have been filed yet."

In May, Musk tweeted that if he died “under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin' ya.”

