by Ananya Gairola, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 15, 2022 11:57 PM | 1 min read
Elon Musk's New Twitter Poll To Decide Fate Of Suspended Accounts Who Doxxed His 'Exact Location'

Just hours after suspending several notable journalists' accounts for violating Twitter's new doxxing rules, Elon Musk has posted a poll asking if he should backtrack his move.

What Happened: Late on Thursday, Musk posted a Twitter poll asking if he should "unsuspend accounts" that doxxed his exact location in real-time. 

From the final result, 43% of people voted yes to immediately restoring the accounts, while a little over 38% voted for prolonged suspension.

Musk clarified that the current suspension would last for seven days.

See Also: Elon Musk Says Twitter Will 'Remove All Legacy Blue Checks' Soon: 'Corrupt And Nonsensical'

The billionaire entrepreneur later reposted the poll with only two options. It received more than 226,000 votes as of 11:50 p.m. ET, with over half saying the suspensions should be revoked immediately.

Why It's Important: Musk-led Twitter on Thursday suspended the account of the rival platform Mastodon after it had seemingly promoted a link to an account that tracked his private Jet. 

The new doxxing rules were enforced after Musk's son X's vehicle was followed by a "crazy stalker" who jumped on the car's hood. 

Read Next: Twitter Plans To Let You Search Through Lists Of People You Follow And Your Followers...So You Can Track Your 'Enemies' Better?

 

