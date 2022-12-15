What Gives, Elon Musk? Twitter 'Nukes' Accounts Of High-Profile Journalists Over New 'Doxxing' Policy

Elon Musk-led Twitter suspended the accounts of several notable journalists on Thursday, as the billionaire entrepreneur seemed to suggest they had all violated the social media firm's new doxing rules.

What Happened: The social media platform has suspended the accounts of independent journalist Aaron Rupar. Others impacted include Donnie O’Sullivan of CNN, Drew Harwell Of The Washington Post, and Ryan Mac of The New York Times.

Musk responded to a post about the account suspensions, saying "Same doxxing rules apply to 'journalists' as to everyone else."

Why It Matters: The string of suspensions came after the Musk-led company suspended the account of the rival platform Mastodon after it had promoted a link to an account that tracks Musk’s private jet.

Ben Collins, a senior reporter from NBC News, noted that Drew Harwell’s last post appeared to be sharing the story of Mastodon’s suspension.

Mac had asked for tips on Twitter and tweeted a New York Times story on the suspension of 25 accounts that track Musk’s planes.

O’Sullivan appears to have shared a video from CNN that featured a discussion on Musk’s private jet, according to a cached version of his suspended Twitter account.

The private jet tracking handle, @ElonJet was suspended on Wednesday after Twitter said it would “prohibit sharing someone else’s live location in most cases.”

Before Musk took over Twitter he had styled himself as a “free speech absolutist” and in November he reiterated this by saying, “My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk.”

