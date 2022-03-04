 Skip to main content

Stifel Downgrades Village Farms Post Q4 Results
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 12:23pm   Comments
  • Stifel analyst Andrew Partheniou downgraded Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ: VFFto Hold from Buy with a price target of C$5, down from C$23.
  • The move comes after the company's Q4 results.
  • Though he believes Village Farms could endure over the medium to long term amid Limited Partners exiting the industry, the near-term outlook seems unfavorable, Partheniou said.
  • Price Action: VFF shares are trading lower by 9.75% at $4.68 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for VFF

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022StifelDowngradesBuyHold
Nov 2021Cantor FitzgeraldUpgradesNeutralOverweight
Sep 2021BMO CapitalInitiates Coverage OnOutperform

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Analyst Color News Penny Stocks Downgrades Small Cap Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

