Stifel Downgrades Village Farms Post Q4 Results
- Stifel analyst Andrew Partheniou downgraded Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ: VFF) to Hold from Buy with a price target of C$5, down from C$23.
- The move comes after the company's Q4 results.
- Though he believes Village Farms could endure over the medium to long term amid Limited Partners exiting the industry, the near-term outlook seems unfavorable, Partheniou said.
- Price Action: VFF shares are trading lower by 9.75% at $4.68 on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for VFF
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Stifel
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
|Nov 2021
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Overweight
|Sep 2021
|BMO Capital
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
