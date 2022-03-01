 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Village Farms' Q4 Earnings Top Estimates
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 1:20pm   Comments
Share:
Village Farms' Q4 Earnings Top Estimates
  • Village Farms International (NASDAQ: VFF) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 55% year-on-year, to $72.81 million, beating the consensus of $70.08 million.
  • Total cannabis sales increased 168% Y/Y to $34.4 million. Produce sales increased 11% to $38.4 million.
  • The gross profit expanded to $19.9 million, with the margin at 27.3%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $5.3 million versus $(0.5) million last year.
  • EPS of $0.03 beat the consensus of $0.01.
  • Village Farms held $58.7 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
  • "With expanded production capacity and robust product strategy, as well as the significant opportunities created by the acquisition of Quebec-based Rose and anticipated receipt of EU-GMP certification, we believe 2022 promises to take the scale and profitability of our Canadian cannabis operations to a new level," said CEO Michael DeGiglio.
  • Price Action: VFF shares are trading higher by 1.13% at $5.39 on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VFF)

Berner's Cookies Concentrates To Reach Canada Via Pure Sunfarms And NOYA
Recap: Village Farms Intl Q4 Earnings
Village Farms Q4 Net Income Drops 96% YoY To $2.1M, Canadian Cannabis Sales Improve Reaching $26.8M
Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2022
This Company's 18-Month CBD Stability Achievement Could Hint Towards Expansion Goals As It Plans To Release First Commercial UST System In 2022
Village Farms Names Ann Gillin Lefever As New Executive VP Of Corporate Affairs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com