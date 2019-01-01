Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Village Farms Intl
Village Farms Intl Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) was reported by Raymond James on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $14.00 expecting VFF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 351.61% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) was provided by Raymond James, and Village Farms Intl downgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Village Farms Intl, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Village Farms Intl was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Village Farms Intl (VFF) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $16.00 to $14.00. The current price Village Farms Intl (VFF) is trading at is $3.10, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
