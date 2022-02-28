BofA Downgrades This Media Conglomerate - Read Why
- BofA analyst Jason Haas downgraded Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ: QRTEA) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $6.30, down from $11.50, implying a 6.6% upside.
- The analyst noted Qurate's Q4 pre-announcement was "disappointing", and while he thought this was driven by supply chain issues, the final earnings report suggested that competitive issues and poor execution impacted business.
- While the management expects supply chain issues to abate beyond the first half of the year, visibility is low, Haas added.
- Price Action: QRTEA shares are trading lower by 4.23% at $5.66 in premarket on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for QRTEA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|B of A Securities
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Dec 2021
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Apr 2021
|B of A Securities
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
