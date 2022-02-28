 Skip to main content

BofA Downgrades This Media Conglomerate - Read Why
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 9:17am   Comments
BofA Downgrades This Media Conglomerate - Read Why
  • BofA analyst Jason Haas downgraded Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ: QRTEAto Neutral from Buy with a price target of $6.30, down from $11.50, implying a 6.6% upside.
  • The analyst noted Qurate's Q4 pre-announcement was "disappointing", and while he thought this was driven by supply chain issues, the final earnings report suggested that competitive issues and poor execution impacted business.
  • While the management expects supply chain issues to abate beyond the first half of the year, visibility is low, Haas added.
  • RelatedQurate Retail's Stock Slides On Q4 Earnings Miss
  • Price Action: QRTEA shares are trading lower by 4.23% at $5.66 in premarket on the last check Monday.

