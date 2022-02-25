 Skip to main content

Qurate Retail's Stock Slides On Q4 Earnings Miss
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 11:37am   Comments
  • Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ: QRTEA) reported a fourth-quarter FY21 sales decline of 8.8% year-on-year, to $4.06 billion, missing the consensus of $4.15 billion.
  • eCommerce revenue decreased 9% to $2.6 billion or 65% of total revenue in Q4.
  • The company's QxH revenue decreased 7% in Q4, and QVC International revenue decreased 9%. Zulily revenue fell 30%, primarily reflecting supply constraints and marketing challenges.
  • Operating income for the quarter was $7 million versus $530 million a year ago, primarily due to a $363 million non-cash impairment charge related to Zulily's tradename and goodwill incurred in the Q4 of 2021.
  • Adjusted OIBDA decreased 19% Y/Y to $550 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.40 missed the consensus of $0.59.
  • The company held $587 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
  • "In the fourth quarter, we managed through a number of continuing challenges and are not pleased with the performance," said CEO David Rawlinson.
  • Price Action: QRTEA shares are trading lower by 3.95% at $5.83 on the last check Friday.

