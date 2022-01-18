What Name Could Apple Assign To Its Highly-Anticipated Mixed Reality Headset?

As the buzz around an Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) mixed reality headset intensifies, tech journalist Mark Gurman dished out the most likely name for the device.

What Happened: Gurman listed some possible names for the headset and said Apple Vision could be the “most realistic” naming option.

“The vision name sounds futuristic, doesn’t reference any particular technology or feature, has an optimistic vibe, and doesn’t box the product into anything other than being a new visual medium,” Gurman wrote in his weekly newsletter.

Other strong contenders include Apple Reality, Apple Sight/iSight, Apple Lens, Apple Goggles. Gurman also listed some tech-inspired possibilities such as Apple VR, Apple VR, Apple XR, Apple MR, and Apple SR.

The analyst said that Apple Reality was his initial guess as virtual and augmented reality are the core technologies used in the headset.

“Apple could call its first headset the “Apple Reality” and then name the glasses the “Apple Reality Glasses.”

Why It Matters: “Obvious names” such as Glass or Spectacles may not be chosen because they’ve already been used by competitors such as Google parent Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP).

Gurman did not discount the possibility that Apple itself doesn’t know yet what it would call its first headset.

Apple registers trademarks in different countries to counter sleuths trying to sniff upcoming product names, according to Gurman.

In October, Gurman said that the mixed reality headset may be launched in 2022. According to the Apple watcher, the Tim Cook-led company is taking a different approach from tech rivals such as Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by not focusing on the so-called Metaverse.

According to a Bloomberg report by Gurman and others, Apple is considering pushing back the debut of the headset by at least a few months, which could delay the announcement until the end of 2022 or later, with the product reaching store shelves by 2023.

Price Action: On Friday, Apple shares closed nearly 0.5% higher at $173.07 in the regular session.

