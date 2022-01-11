 Skip to main content

Apple's Approach To Metaverse Could Involve Keeping Users Away From It
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 11, 2022 12:43am   Comments
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is taking a different approach from other companies such as Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) with respect to Metaverse — an immersive virtual world.

What Happened: Apple’s virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) headsets are meant to send users on short sojourns to the virtual world and are not intended for venturing into the Metaverse, according to sources of technology journalist Mark Gurman’s “Power On” newsletter, reported Apple Insider.

"I've been told pretty directly that the idea of a completely virtual world where users can escape to — like they can in Meta Platforms/Facebook's vision of the future — is off limits from Apple," wrote Gurman, according to Apple Insider.

See Also: How To Buy Apple (AAPL) Shares

Why It Matters: There is speculation that Apple could release a mixed-reality headset as early as this year.

Apple and Facebook clashing in 2022 could shape up to be a major technology story as both companies are trying to make waves in smartwatches and mixed reality headsets.

The price range for such a device is expected to range between $1,000 to $3,000. Gurman was reported earlier as having said that the device will have both “AR and VR capabilities.”

Meanwhile, an employee poaching war between Apple and Facebook has led to a windfall for the latter’s engineers in terms of bonuses.

Price Action: On Monday, Apple shares closed the regular session mostly unchanged at $172.19 and rose 0.4% in the after-hours trading.

Read Next: Apple Rivals Microsoft, Blackberry, Nokia Laughed At iPhone, Shrugged It Off And Flung It To The Ground As Steve Jobs Lifted The Curtains — 15 Years Later, Here We Are

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Augmented Reality big tech metaverse virtual reality

