QQQ
+ 2.35
375.31
+ 0.62%
BTC/USD
+ 220.39
43280.35
+ 0.51%
DIA
-2.02
363.22
-0.56%
SPY
+ 0.22
464.31
+ 0.05%
TLT
-2.18
146.46
-1.51%
GLD
-0.50
170.66
-0.29%

Why Apple's Delay In Launching A Much-Awaited AR/VR Headset Makes Sense: Analyst

byShanthi Rexaline
January 15, 2022 4:53 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Apple's Delay In Launching A Much-Awaited AR/VR Headset Makes Sense: Analyst

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is reportedly delaying the launch of its mixed reality headset until the end of 2022 or later. The delay has to do with development challenges related to overheating, cameras and software.

Delay Makes Sense: Apple's decision to delay the product makes sense, given the AR/VR headset is a complex product with complex development cycles, supply chain and development technology, Loup Funds analyst Andrew Murphy said in a discussion on Loup TV.

A potential launch of the product around Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference 2023 would work well for Apple, say Loup Funds analysts. This will help the developer community get behind the product and make it ready from a software perspective as well as apps and features, Loup Funds' Managing Partner Gene Munster said.

Related Link: 7 Tech Predictions For 2022: Apple-Facebook Face-Off In Metaverse, Tesla Reigns Supreme, Quantum Takes A Big Leap, And More

The firm's analyst Doug Clinton, who predicted the delay, said the decision to hold off on releasing the headset doesn't matter to investors. He says the headset is coming, and it is going to take a long time for the device to ramp up and become meaningful relative to the current product base.

So, for Apple, it is still all about the iPhone and Services, and it will take a while before anything related to this headset really matters from a financial standpoint, Clinton said.

Push Back To Multiple Expansion: Munster opined that the delay doesn't change the trajectory of Apple's opportunity in the metaverse, but it does create a headwind in terms of multiple expansion opportunities.

"Apple will eventually release a product that will build confidence with investors that Apple has a winning approach to AR and the metaverse," the analysts said.

Photo: Courtesy of Nan Palmero on Flickr

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

Here's Why Analyst Sees Rumored MLB deal As 'Ideal Opportunity' For Apple

Here's Why Analyst Sees Rumored MLB deal As 'Ideal Opportunity' For Apple

Amid rumors that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is in talks with Major League Baseball to stream the mid-week games, Loup Ventures analyst Gene Munster believes a deal would be an “ideal opportunity” for the tech giant’s Apple TV+ streaming service. read more
Analyst Says This Would Be Apple's Biggest Surprise Of 2022

Analyst Says This Would Be Apple's Biggest Surprise Of 2022

As Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Monday became the first company to hit the $3 trillion market capitalization, Loup Ventures analyst Gene Munster dwelt on what the tech giant’s biggest surprise will be in 2022. read more
Apple Vs. Facebook: How The Race For The Metaverse Space Is Shaping Up

Apple Vs. Facebook: How The Race For The Metaverse Space Is Shaping Up

The Metaverse, which is touted to be the next big emerging theme, is a network of 3D virtual worlds focused on social connection. It encompasses several technologies, including mixed reality, the Internet, AI, machine learnings, blockchain,  and video games. Realizing the massive opportunity, companies are going all out to invest time and money into the space. read more
Why This Analyst Thinks Tesla Is a $2,500 Stock And When It May Reach That Price Target

Why This Analyst Thinks Tesla Is a $2,500 Stock And When It May Reach That Price Target

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) bull Gene Munster, Managing Partner at Loup Funds, is optimistic that the EV giant's stock will continue to outperform. read more