QQQ
+ 0.98
383.32
+ 0.25%
BTC/USD
-429.17
43021.96
-0.99%
DIA
-0.94
365.03
-0.26%
SPY
+ 0.68
467.70
+ 0.15%
TLT
-0.26
143.18
-0.18%
GLD
-1.73
170.79
-1.02%

Analyst Raises Tesla, GM, Ford Price Targets, Names Top 2022 Auto Stock Picks

byWayne Duggan
January 6, 2022 12:18 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analyst Raises Tesla, GM, Ford Price Targets, Names Top 2022 Auto Stock Picks

The auto industry has been one of the most lucrative and controversial sectors in the stock market in recent years. On Thursday, one analyst adjusted price targets for several automaker stocks and named his top five auto stock picks for 2022.

The Analyst: Bank of America analyst John Murphy made the following automaker price target adjustments:

  • Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F): Reiterated Buy rating, raised target from $26 to $30.
  • General Motors Company (NYSE:GM): Reiterated Buy rating, raised target from $85 to $100.
  • Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA): Reiterated Neutral rating, raised target from $1,200 to $1,300.
  • Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR): Reiterated Neutral rating, raised target from $24 to $25.
  • Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ:RIDE): Reiterated Underperform rating, cut target from $5 to $4.
  • Canoo Inc (NYSE:GOEV): Reiterated Underperform rating, raised target from $5 to $6.

Related Link: Is Ford Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?

The Auto Thesis: In the auto outlook note, Murphy said he remains bullish on the auto industry as a whole after a big year of outperformance in 2021.

“With the global automotive cycle still in the early stages of recovery from the COVID shock, stock cycle timing for our coverage universe over a multi-year time horizon still remains relatively favorable,” Murphy said.

Limited visibility for the industry over the next six months means investors should be prepared for more volatility in the space, he said.

Murphy said his five top auto stocks for 2022 are Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN), Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID), BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA), CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) and KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Benzinga’s Take: The battle between legacy automaker value stocks like Ford and GM and high-priced, high-growth EV startup stocks like Tesla and Rivian will continue on Wall Street in 2022. One factor that may change the game in 2022 is rising interest rates, which raise the cost of capital for EV startups looking to grow and expand their businesses using debt.

GM CEO Mary Barra. Benzinga file photo by Dustin Blitchok. 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Penny Stocks Price Target Reiteration Small Cap Top Stories Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Goldman Initiates Coverage On Auto Stocks, Says Industry 'Significantly Better Positioned' Than In 2008

Goldman Initiates Coverage On Auto Stocks, Says Industry 'Significantly Better Positioned' Than In 2008

Goldman Sachs took a deep dive into the U.S. auto industry, initiating coverage on 10 auto manufacturers and suppliers Tuesday. The Auto Analyst Mark Delaney issued the following auto stock ratings: read more
Nomura: BorgWarner Is 'Attractively Priced' At Current Levels

Nomura: BorgWarner Is 'Attractively Priced' At Current Levels

Morgan Stanley Double Upgrades American Axle, BorgWarner; Downgrades Magna, Delphi

Bank Of America Lowers Auto Sales Expectations: Here's Why