QQQ
+ 0.00
386.84
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 0.00
48282.37
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.01
359.43
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.23
466.22
+ 0.05%
TLT
+ 0.00
149.14
+ 0%
GLD
-0.06
168.22
-0.04%

Mizuho Bullish On Johnson Controls, Allegion; Neutral On Trane, Carrier Global; Bearish On Lennox

byAkanksha Bakshi
December 17, 2021 8:48 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Mizuho Bullish On Johnson Controls, Allegion; Neutral On Trane, Carrier Global; Bearish On Lennox

Mizuho analyst Brett Linzey initiated coverage of five Building Products companies.

  • The analyst initiated Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) with an Underperform rating and a price target of $295, implying a downside of 9.28%.
  • Linzey says stock sentiment is poor due to concerns around tough comparisons heading into 2022 and the maturity of the residential replacement cycle in the U.S.
  • The analyst sees more volume downside potential next year and potentially even in 2023 for Lennox.
  • The analyst initiated Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) with a Buy rating and a price target of $93, implying an upside of 17.6%.
  • Linzey names the stock a top pick and sees a path to $100 per share based on estimated earnings per share runway of $5 in 2025.
  • Johnson demonstrates improved operational execution and is gaining momentum in its commercial initiatives, mentions Linzey.
  • The analyst initiated coverage of Trane Technologies PLC (NYSE:TT) with a Neutral rating and a price target of $205, implying an upside of 1.4%.
  • Linzey expects earnings upside if the company continues to execute but says that the shares currently look fairly valued.
  • The analyst initiated Carrier Global Corp (NYSE:CARR) with a Neutral rating and a price target of $57, implying an upside of 5.75%.
  • Following a "significant re-rating" following the separation from Untied Technologies in 2020, Linzey sees the shares as fairly valued.
  • The analyst initiated Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) with a Buy rating and a price target of $170, implying an upside of 29.2%.
  • Linzey highlights the stock as a top pick and sees an attractive 2022 and 2023 earnings profile for it as non-residential markets "heal" and supply chain pressures from this year begin to ease.
  • Linzey believes 2022 Street numbers have 40c per share of upside.
  • Price Action: LII closed higher by 0.83% at $324.93, JCI higher by 0.58% at $79.10, TT higher by 0.19% at $202.16, CARR higher by 0.60% at $53.87, ALLE higher by 0.97% at $131.62 on Thursday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage On 5 Building Products Stocks With Mixed Ratings

Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage On 5 Building Products Stocks With Mixed Ratings

Wells Fargo analyst Joseph O'Dea initiated coverage of building products companies Johnson Controls, Allegion, Trane Technologies and Dover, and Carrier Global. read more
BofA Issues 2 Industrial Upgrades, 2 Downgrades As Coronavirus Narrative Shifts

BofA Issues 2 Industrial Upgrades, 2 Downgrades As Coronavirus Narrative Shifts

Encouraging news on the Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) coronavirus vaccine candidate has changed the narrative related to the global pandemic, and BofA Securities said Wednesday that it has changed the investment theses for a handful of industrial stocks as well. read more

UPDATE: Wells Fargo Maintains Outperform On Allegion, Raises Target To $132 As Firm Notes 'We admit that the stock multiples look healthy here, however two potential catalysts help preserve our Outperform rating near term':

BofA Bullish On Allegion, Says Company Should 'Continue Gaining Share In Key Channels'