Qualcomm Finds Way To JPMorgan's Analyst Focus List
- JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee added Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) to the firm's Analyst Focus List.
- Chatterjee cited easing supply and benefits of diversification "should lead to both earnings upside and rerating."
- He keeps an Overweight rating on the shares with a $225 price target, implying a 20% upside.
- Qualcomm recently went through multiple updates.
- The chipmaker split its Snapdragon brand into a "standalone product brand with specific ties to the Qualcomm brand where appropriate."
- Noted client Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) shifted loyalties to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE:TSM) to manufacture 5G iPhone modems from 2023.
- The chipmaker lost its AI chip chief to a startup.
- Price Action: QCOM shares traded higher by 2.26% at $188.03 on the last check Monday.
