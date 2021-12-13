QQQ
-3.79
401.80
-0.95%
BTC/USD
-3207.72
46846.18
-6.41%
DIA
-3.45
363.68
-0.96%
SPY
-3.60
474.34
-0.76%
TLT
+ 2.12
146.75
+ 1.42%
GLD
+ 0.54
166.04
+ 0.32%

Qualcomm Finds Way To JPMorgan's Analyst Focus List

byAnusuya Lahiri
December 13, 2021 10:10 am
Qualcomm Finds Way To JPMorgan's Analyst Focus List
  • JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee added Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) to the firm's Analyst Focus List.
  • Chatterjee cited easing supply and benefits of diversification "should lead to both earnings upside and rerating." 
  • He keeps an Overweight rating on the shares with a $225 price target, implying a 20% upside.
  • Qualcomm recently went through multiple updates.
  • The chipmaker split its Snapdragon brand into a "standalone product brand with specific ties to the Qualcomm brand where appropriate."
  • Noted client Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPLshifted loyalties to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE:TSM) to manufacture 5G iPhone modems from 2023.
  • The chipmaker lost its AI chip chief to a startup.
  • Related Content: Analysts Bump Up Qualcomm Price Targets Post Analyst Day
  • Price Action: QCOM shares traded higher by 2.26% at $188.03 on the last check Monday.

