Qualcomm Separates Snapdragon Brand
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 2:14pm   Comments
Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) has announced its plans to split the Qualcomm and Snapdragon brands. From now on, Snapdragon will be a "standalone product brand with specific ties to the Qualcomm brand where appropriate."

  • "A new simplified and consistent naming structure for our platforms makes it easier for our customers to discover and choose devices powered by Snapdragon. 
  • Now Qualcomm's mobile platforms will transition to a single-digit series and generation number, aligning with other product categories starting with our newest flagship Snapdragon 8-series platform."
  • Analyst rating: Raymond James removed Qualcomm from its "Analyst Current Favorites" list after the stock's 50% gain since early October. 
  • Raymond James, however, maintains a Strong Buy rating believing that the company is in the early phases of 5G-driven growth. 
  • In addition, Qualcomm's Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) business is now de-risked from estimates, and its expansion into non-handset businesses provides a path to "accelerating and diversified long-term growth." 
  • Price Action: QCOM shares traded lower by 0.55% at $183.99 on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for QCOM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2021CitigroupMaintainsNeutral
Nov 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy
Nov 2021MizuhoMaintainsBuy

