Qualcomm Separates Snapdragon Brand
Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) has announced its plans to split the Qualcomm and Snapdragon brands. From now on, Snapdragon will be a "standalone product brand with specific ties to the Qualcomm brand where appropriate."
- "A new simplified and consistent naming structure for our platforms makes it easier for our customers to discover and choose devices powered by Snapdragon.
- Now Qualcomm's mobile platforms will transition to a single-digit series and generation number, aligning with other product categories starting with our newest flagship Snapdragon 8-series platform."
- Analyst rating: Raymond James removed Qualcomm from its "Analyst Current Favorites" list after the stock's 50% gain since early October.
- Raymond James, however, maintains a Strong Buy rating believing that the company is in the early phases of 5G-driven growth.
- In addition, Qualcomm's Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) business is now de-risked from estimates, and its expansion into non-handset businesses provides a path to "accelerating and diversified long-term growth."
- Price Action: QCOM shares traded lower by 0.55% at $183.99 on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for QCOM
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2021
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Nov 2021
|Deutsche Bank
|Maintains
|Buy
|Nov 2021
|Mizuho
|Maintains
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for QCOM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech