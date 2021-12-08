Qualcomm AI Chip Head Departs To Lead Michigan-Based AI Chip Startup
- Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) executive Keith Kressin, who was supervising artificial intelligence chip development, has departed to become the CEO of MemryX, Reuters reports.
- MemryX, founded in 2019 by University of Michigan professors, is working on its second generation of a chip aimed at helping cameras in cars and factory robots recognize objects, a field called computer vision.
- Kressin chose MemryX, which has only 30 employees, because he believes the startup solves a fundamental problem in making artificial intelligence work in the real world.
- MemryX said Lu, the co-founder who served as CEO previously, will remain Chairman of the board and become CTO.
- Kressin relocated from Qualcomm's home in San Diego, California, to MemryX's headquarters in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
- The startup aims to cultivate customers among carmakers, who are rapidly adding chips to vehicles.
- MemryX aims to offer a chip that does not need hand-tuning.
