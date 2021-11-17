QQQ
Analysts Bump Up Qualcomm Price Targets Post Analyst Day

byAnusuya Lahiri
November 17, 2021 8:05 am
  • Following its analyst day announcements, analysts bumped their price targets on Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).
  • Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh raised the PT to $195 from $170, implying a 7.3% upside, and affirmed a Buy. 
  • The analyst believes Qualcomm continues to execute well, saying it laid out a "strong" 5G and connectivity roadmap with "solid" QCT growth at a mid-teens percent annually through 2024 despite some investor concerns about the loss of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).
  • KeyBanc analyst John Vinh raised the PT to $210.00 from $185.00, implying a 15.5% upside while maintaining an Overweight.
  • The analyst notes that at its analyst event, Qualcomm derisked concerns about Apple, indicating its share of the 2023 iPhone would decline to 20% and would exit fiscal 2024 at a low-single-digit percentage of QCT revenues, yet expects handsets to still grow at the industry three-year CAGR of 12%, as Android is expected to grow faster and offset. 
  • Qualcomm pointed out it has secured multiyear chip agreements over the next two years with all handset OEMs, Vinh adds. 
  • The analyst also highlights that auto revenues will likely grow to $3.5 billion, anchored by critical wins at General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) and Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTC:BMWYY).
  • Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar raised the PT to $225 from $190, implying a 23.8% upside, and reiterated an Overweight. 
  • At its analyst day, management unveiled the "new Qualcomm" based on a stable and growing mobile business with outsized growth in automotive and the internet of things. 
  • The analyst says this transformation takes the company from a mobile focus to new areas that can drive a mid-teens QCT growth rate on a long-term, sustainable basis. 
  • Qualcomm remains his top large-cap pick.
  • Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland raised the PT to $175 from $157, implying a 3.7% downside, and maintained a Neutral.
  • The analyst cited its analyst day presentation where the company outlined an aggressive growth plan with solid revenue and SAM growth. 
  • His raised target reflects higher growth expectations.
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Seymore raised PT to $210 from $190 and kept a Buy. 
  • The company yesterday "laid out an impressive roadmap of accelerated and diversified growth, further bolstered by a wide array of customer testimonials." 
  • The company's "impressive" financial targets are "significantly de-risking" by removing 80% of Apple in fiscal 2024, albeit with no certainty that the business will indeed be lost by that much that soon.
  • Qualcomm expects to have 20% of iPhone modem chip shipments for the iPhone 2023 launch. 
  • Qualcomm CEO sees the addressable market growing from $100 billion to $700 billion as more devices become intelligently connected. 
  • Price Action: QCOM shares traded lower by 0.06% at $181.7 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

