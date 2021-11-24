 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Leans Towards TSM To Reduce Reliance On Qualcomm
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 24, 2021 12:32pm   Comments
Share:
Apple Leans Towards TSM To Reduce Reliance On Qualcomm

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) looks to rope in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) to manufacture 5G iPhone modems from 2023, reducing its reliance on Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM), Nikkei Asia reports.

  • Apple aims to adopt TSM's 4-nm chip production technology to mass-produce its first in-house 5G modem chip.
  • Apple is developing its radio frequency and millimeter wave components to complement the modem. Apple is also working on its power management chip specifically for the modem.
  • Apple's move aims to integrate TSM chips with its in-house mobile processor, gain more control on its hardware integration capability and chip efficacy boost.
  • Qualcomm recently confirmed that its share of iPhone modem orders will drop to about 20% in 2023.
  • Apple uses TSM's 5-nm chip production for the new 5G iPhone modem to design and test-produce the chip. 
  • Apple will also use TSM's 4-nm tech for its iPhone processor in the second half of 2022. 
  • Apple aims to use 3-nm tech for iPhone processors by 2023.
  • Price Action: QCOM shares traded lower by 0.88% at $179.35 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Want To Watch NFL Games? You Might Need An Amazon Prime Account Soon
Wednesday's Market Minute: The COVID Bubble is Bursting
Russia Compels Apple, Google, Meta, Twitter To Build Official Presence In Country By 2022
This Iconic Footwear Maker Passes Coinbase, Starbucks And Target In Apple App Store Ahead Of The Holidays
Apple Sues Israel's NSO Group, Accuses It Of Using Pegasus Spyware To Gain Unauthorized Access To iPhones
The Reasons For Tesla's Latest Surge: Is It The Time For New All-Time Highs?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com