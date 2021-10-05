fbpx

QQQ
+ 6.64
345.99
+ 1.88%
BTC/USD
+ 1531.74
50756.68
+ 3.11%
DIA
+ 4.58
335.43
+ 1.35%
SPY
+ 6.48
422.16
+ 1.51%
TLT
-1.44
146.42
-0.99%
GLD
-0.64
166.00
-0.39%

Raymond James Bullish On Bloom Energy; Cuts PT On Several Industrial Companies

byAkanksha
October 5, 2021 2:28 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Raymond James Bullish On Bloom Energy; Cuts PT On Several Industrial Companies
  • Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov provides updates for several Industrial companies.
  • The analyst raised the price target of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) to $40 (implying an upside of 4.4%) from $37 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares.
  • Molchanov lowered the price target of View Inc (NASDAQ:VIEW) to $9 (implying an upside of 67%) from $11 and maintained an Outperform rating.
  • The analyst lowered the price target of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) to $44 (implying an upside of 37%) from $50 and maintained an Outperform rating.
  • Molchanov lowered the price target of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to $112 (implying an upside of 31.7%) from $121 and maintained an Outperform rating.
  • Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLSdowngraded from Outperform to Market Perform.
  • Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) upgraded from Outperform to Strong Buy, and the price target lowered to $29 (implying an upside of 58%), from $33.
  • Price Action: AQUA shares are trading higher by 1.22% at $38.24, VIEW lower by 1.01% at $5.38, TPIC higher by 1.75% at $32.03, AEIS lower by 0.33% at $85.03, GTLS lower by 3.90% at $192.68 and BE higher by 8.9% at $18.41 on the last check Tuesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Upgrades Downgrades Price Target Small Cap Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Raymond James Updates Its Clean Tech Outlook: M&A, Yield In Focus

Needham Says They Would Be Buyers Of Advanced Energy Industries On Stock Pullback, Believes Q3 Earnings Was A Strong Report

Brooks Automation Shares Running Out Of Room To Run

Recapping The Semicon West Trade Show: Winners And Losers