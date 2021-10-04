Morgan Stanley Raises Price Target For Several Transportation Companies
- Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker raised Price Target for some transportation and logistics companies.
- ArcBest Corp's (NASDAQ:ARCB) price target raised to $100 (implying an upside of 17%) from $96 and maintained an Overweight rating.
- Saia Inc's (NASDAQ:SAIA) price target raised to $153 (implying a downside of 36%) from $140 and reiterated an Underweight rating.
- Old Dominion Freight Line Inc's (NASDAQ:ODFL) price target raised to $315 (implying an upside of 10.8%) from $292 and maintained an Overweight rating.
- Landstar System, Inc's (NASDAQ:LSTR) price target raised to $122 (implying a downside of 22.7%) from $119 and kept an Underweight rating.
- Expeditors International's (NASDAQ:EXPD) price target raised to $105 (implying a downside of 8.9%) from $98 and maintained an Equal-Weight rating.
- Price Action: ARCB shares are trading higher by 0.41% at $85.29, SAIA lower by 1.60% at $238.59, ODFL lower by 0.32% at $284.62, LSTR lower by 0.34% at $157.5, and EXPD lower by 0.84% at $115.19 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.