Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Landstar System
Landstar System Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Landstar System (NASDAQ: LSTR) was reported by Wells Fargo on April 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $152.00 expecting LSTR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.38% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Landstar System (NASDAQ: LSTR) was provided by Wells Fargo, and Landstar System maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Landstar System, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Landstar System was filed on April 7, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 7, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Landstar System (LSTR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $165.00 to $152.00. The current price Landstar System (LSTR) is trading at is $151.43, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.