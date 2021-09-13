fbpx

Why Are Shipping Stocks Trading Higher On Monday?

byAkanksha
September 13, 2021 1:34 pm
Why Are Shipping Stocks Trading Higher On Monday?
  • H.C. Wainwright analyst Magnus Fyhr initiated coverage on five Shipping stocks with a Buy rating for all of them.
  • Fyhr states that despite dry bulk equities being up more than 100% in the past year and spot rates being at their highest level in over a decade, he remains constructive on the outlook for the dry bulk market.
  • He adds that moderating demand growth coupled with limited fleet growth should further tighten the supply/demand balance and support strong vessel earnings over the next year.
  • He believes stricter environmental regulations should favor companies with modern fuel-efficient fleets as older fuel vessels are likely to be margin.
  • Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) initiated a Buy rating and a price target of $9.50, implying an upside of 61.98%.
  • Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) initiated with a Buy rating and a price target of $80, implying an upside of 48.3%.
  • Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) initiated with a Buy rating and a price target of $30, implying an upside of 40.06%.
  • Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) initiated with a Buy rating and a price target of $35, implying an upside of 44.03%.
  • Safe Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SB) initiated with a Buy rating and a price target of $6.50, implying an upside of 35.5%.
  • Price Action: DSX shares are trading higher by 5.98% at $5.85, EGLE by 6.26% at $54.11, GNK by 5.6% at $21.29, SBLK by 2.88% at $24.28, and SB by 15.22% at $4.77 on the last check Monday.

