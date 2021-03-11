 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Best EV Stocks To Buy Now
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 11, 2021 5:00pm   Comments
Share:
5 Best EV Stocks To Buy Now

Electric vehicle fans that will soon have an extra $1,400 in their pockets might be wondering which sector stocks deserve their attention.

Here are five EV stocks that are having a better-than-average day.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV): EV startup Canoo was in the media spotlight with the unveiling of its fully-electric pickup truck, which will have output ranging up to 600 horsepower and a driving range of more than 200 miles. The company starts taking pre-orders for the production version in the second quarter, with deliveries set to begin in 2023.

This will be the third vehicle based on Canoo’s multi-purpose platform architecture, dubbed “skateboard,” and will be marketed to commercial customers as well as consumers.

Canoo closed at $14.67, up 13.81%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI): This Chinese EV company was the subject of initiated coverage from Needham analyst Vincent Yu, who gave it a Buy rating and $37 price target.

Yu praised Li Auto's proprietary technology that enables extended range capabilities along with its focus on vehicle margins and operating efficiencies, stating that the “company's unique value proposition, focused strategy, and diligent margin and costs control, make it a quality asset in the growing EV space.”

Li Auto closed at $26.02, up 11.48%

Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO): The Chinese-based manufacturer delivered approximately 43,000 EVs in 2020.

Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh gave Nio a glowing writeup with a Buy rating and $60 price target, praising the company as a leader in the “premium automotive EV segment … (in) the largest and most prolific EV market globally,” adding that it “has significant upside as it expands in China, into Europe in 2H21E, and potentially into other markets.”

Nio closed at $46.03, up 11.40%

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA): Did you really think we could have an EV stock article without the rambunctious Elon Musk’s company. One has to wonder whether these EVs are also Teflon-coated – or at least their stocks are.

The company quietly raised the prices on its Model 3 And Model S in a midnight update to its website with nary a peep to the media, but that bit of twilight price tag flipping – which would have dented other companies – didn’t even scratch the stock.

Tesla closed at $699.60, up 4.72%

Worksport Ltd. (OTC: WKSP): For those stock shopping on the pink sheets, this Canadian company is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of tonneau covers for light EV trucks. What differentiates their TerraVis tonneau cover from the competition is the integration of solar panels into the design.

Worksport is teaming with Hercules Electric Mobility Inc. to be a Tier One OEM supply partner for its forthcoming Alpha Electric Pickup, created in partnership with Nissan (OTC: NSANY). And while these panels are currently not able to independently power an entire journey, the vision is there – and it will certainly help drivers in remote areas where charging stations are scarce.

Worksport closed at $0.36, up 2.13%

Photo by Stan Petersen/Pixabay.

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2021MizuhoInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Mar 2021New StreetUpgradesNeutralBuy
Feb 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Video Shows Tesla Model 3 Accelerating Away From Attempted Carjacking
Elon Musk Says Tesla Cybertruck Can Power A Tiny House
Toyota Cautions Apple On Auto Market Debut Citing Long-Term Sustainability Challenges: Report
Mizuho Bullish On Tesla, Nio Stock: What EV Investors Need To Know
Bringing EVs To The Masses
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 11, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: China electric vehicles Elon MuskAnalyst Color Penny Stocks Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ORCLCredit SuisseMaintains77.0
ASNDCredit SuisseMaintains176.0
FLXNCredit SuisseMaintains18.0
ASANCredit SuisseMaintains35.0
LCCredit SuisseMaintains13.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com