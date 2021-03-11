 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Li Auto Is A 'Quality Asset' In Growing EV Space
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2021 10:48am   Comments
Share:
Why Li Auto Is A 'Quality Asset' In Growing EV Space

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) shares are recovering from a recent sell-off, with Thursday's upside supported in part by a positive analyst action.

The Li Auto Analyst: Needham analyst Vincent Yu initiated coverage of Li Auto with a Buy rating and $37 price target.

The Li Auto Thesis: Li Auto operates in the smart EV market in China, which enjoys several upside drivers, Yu said in the initiation note.

The Chinese EV industry has seen double-digit increases in monthly sales since May 2020, culminating in the snapping of a two-year decline in Chinese vehicle sales, the analyst said.

The Chinese government is focusing on increasing EV penetration to 20% of the auto market by 2025, suggesting a fourfold increase in market opportunity, he said.

The domestic EV industry is also likely to be spurred by heavy investment in EV infrastructure by local cities and incentives for EV purchases, Yu said.

Related Link: Homebound? Chinese EV Makers Nio, Xpeng, Li Auto Mull Listings In Hong Kong: Reuters

Li Auto's extended-range EVs, the analyst said, differentiate it from peers.

The company's Li One model uses extended-range technology, which allows the vehicle to run on a battery pack that can be charged by a gasoline engine, significantly increasing its range, the analyst noted.

The company is expected to release a battery EV model in 2023, capitalizing on the secular tailwinds from improvements in battery and charging technologies, he said.

Additionally, the company's focus on vehicle margins and operating efficiencies indicate that it will likely have a faster profitability timeline than peers, Yu said.

"We believe the company's unique value proposition, focused strategy, and diligent margin and costs control, make it a quality asset in the growing EV space." 

LI Price Action: At last check, Li Auto shares were rallying 7.67% to $25.13.

Related Link: How to Buy Li Auto Inc. (LI) Stock

Photo by Jengtingchen via Wikimedia.

Latest Ratings for LI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2021NeedhamInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Feb 2021Deutsche BankInitiates Coverage OnHold
Jan 2021JefferiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for LI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LI)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 11, 2021
Thinking About Buying Stock In ADT, Nio, Tesla Or Li Auto?
Tesla's February Sales Growth In China Shows 'Major Directional Swing,' Analyst Says
Why Chinese EV Stocks Are Trading Higher Today
EV Updates 3/9/2021 – A Future In The Making
Homebound? Chinese EV Makers Nio, Xpeng, Li Auto Mull Listings In Hong Kong: Reuters
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Electrek electric vehiclesAnalyst Color News Price Target Initiation Global Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BURLBMO CapitalMaintains332.0
TCRRSVB LeerinkMaintains34.0
AVYBMO CapitalMaintains200.0
PLSEMaxim GroupInitiates Coverage On40.0
REZIRoth CapitalDowngrades30.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com