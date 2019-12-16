Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Aurora Cannabis Analyst Says Stock Will Go Up In Smoke, Sets Zero Price Target
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 16, 2019 4:30pm   Comments
Share:
Aurora Cannabis Analyst Says Stock Will Go Up In Smoke, Sets Zero Price Target

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) shares were burning up Monday after a sell-side analyst took the most bearish stance possible on the Canadian company's stock. 

The Analyst

GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson initiated coverage of Aurora Cannabis with a Sell rating and zero price target. 

Johnson: Aurora Could Run Out Of Cash Before July 2020 

Aurora Cannabis’ equity is effectively worthless, Johnson said in the Monday initiation note. (See his track record here.) 

“Our view that ACB’s equity holds no value is driven by our work, which implies the company is facing a liquidity crunch that will, ultimately, risk its status as a going concern,” the analyst said. 

Aurora Cannabis recently added $160 million to its existing $200-million credit facility with The Bank of Montreal, which is backed by the company’s producing assets, but Johnson said the debt carries several restrictions that take effect Sept. 30, 2020.

Aurora’s balance sheet is stretched to its limit, and the company is quickly running out of cash, the analyst said. 

“With roughly nine months to go before these covenants take effect, and our work pointing to continued operating losses for ACB, as well as new open market equity issuances under Aurora’s ATM program, and a further deterioration in Canadian cannabis industry fundamentals on tap, we see risk to Aurora’s ability to continue borrowing from BMO" as soon as June 2020.

Since Bank of Montreal’s debt is secured against Aurora Cannabis’ assets, in the wake of the company’s recent decision to suspend construction at its Aurora Sun and Nordic 2 growing facilities, Johnson said both equity holders and Aurora's lenders should be concerned.

With the current rate of cash burn, GLJ Research expects Aurora to face a liquidty problem before it becomes profitable, the analyst said. 

The company has not proven itself capable of navigating through difficult times ahead and has made several moves that are risky for its shareholders, he said: 

  • Putting its operating assets up as collateral for debt it likely can’t pay back.
  • Altering the terms of its $230 million March 2020 convertible debt terms.
  • Failing to partner up with more established industry players.

“As the pace at which Aurora Cannabis is burning cash becomes clear to the market, barring additional resources from the capital markets, our work suggests the company will run out of cash before 7/1/20,” Johnson said. 

Aurora Price Action

Aurora Cannabis shares were down 3.42% at $2.54 at the close Monday. 

Related Links:

The SAFE Act Could Be 2020's Biggest Cannabis Catalyst

Is Cannabis The Liquor Industry's Worst Nightmare?

Photo courtesy of Aurora. 

Latest Ratings for ACB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2019MaintainsSell
Nov 2019UpgradesNeutralOverweight
Nov 2019Initiates Coverage OnNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for ACB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Cannabis News Price Target Initiation Top Stories Markets Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACB)

The SAFE Act Could Be 2020's Biggest Cannabis Catalyst
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From December 12, 2019
Why Production Costs Could Lead To 'Carnage' In Canadian Market
Aurora Cannabis COO Specifies Why Company's Product Sales Are Halted In Germany
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Dec. 11, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.06
-0.06
- 0.84%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$319.49
2.2
+ 0.69%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.07
0.05
+ 0.42%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$17.51
-0.025
- 0.14%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all

Hexo Posts Higher Year-Over-Year Q1 Net Loss

HEXO Corp. (TSX: HEXO) (NYSE: HEXO) reported first-quarter net revenue of CA$14.5 million ($11.05 million) Monday, down from CA$15.4 million in the previous ... read more

Why Production Costs Could Lead To 'Carnage' In Canadian Market

In late November, Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) (TSE: ACB) CEO Terry Booth told BNN Bloomberg that his company has its sights set on the United ... read more

The SAFE Act Could Be 2020's Biggest Cannabis Catalyst

Cannabis investors are hoping Canada’s Cannabis 2.0 will help improve sales growth and profitability in 2020 after a disappointing 2019. Yet the ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Real Estate's Amazing Decade, By The Numbers