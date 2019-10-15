Market Overview

Is Cannabis The Liquor Industry's Worst Nightmare?
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 15, 2019 2:36pm   Comments
Cannabis may be one of the biggest long-term growth trends on Wall Street in coming years. And that major opportunity for cannabis investors could come at the expense of the alcohol industry.

The Numbers

A new study by Syracuse University and the University of Georgia suggests cannabis legalization has a significant negative impact on online searches for alcohol and online alcohol advertising effectiveness.

The study focused on six U.S. states that legalized recreational marijuana use between 2014 and 2017. Online searches for alcohol were down 10.9% in these states following legalization.

The researchers concluded there is “reduced interest in alcohol when cannabis is legalized and becomes more available.”

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Surprisingly, the study found that tobacco interest is not negatively impacted by marijuana legalization.

“The alcohol industry, by contrast, has valid reasons to be concerned about legal cannabis and may need creative strategies to avoid market decline if recreational cannabis legalization passes,” the researchers concluded.

DataTrek Research co-founder Jessica Rabe said last week: “The marijuana industry still needs time to develop and more legalization to take hold, but it already poses real risks to other markets.”

Alcohol Companies Respond

Some alcohol companies are already playing defense against cannabis. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) has invested in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC), and Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE: TAP) is partnering with Hydropothecary Corp. to form a cannabis beverage joint venture.

Just last week, Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE: BUD) announced that its Fluent Beverage Company joint venture with Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) will begin commercializing CBD-infused beverages in Canada. Heineken N.V. (OTC: HEINY) is also working on cannabis-infused beer.

Other alcohol stocks have been more cautious in dipping their toes in the cannabis market. Diageo plc (NYSE: DEO), the world’s largest distiller, has said it is not rushing into the cannabis business.

Benzinga’s Take

Alcohol companies appear to see the cannabis threat coming based on the number of partnerships between the two industries. The alcohol companies willing to most aggressively partner with and/or pivot toward cannabis could potentially be the market leaders in the space in coming years.

Do you agree with this take? Email feedback@benzinga.com with your thoughts.

Posted-In: alcohol CBD DataTrek Research

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Property In Detroit Suburb, Signs Lease Agreement With LivWell Michigan

Last week, Cannabis-focused real estate company Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) announced it acquired a 156,000 sq. ft. property in ... read more

Richard Prince, Darren Romanelli And MedMen Collaborate On Cannabis Line Launch

Famed artist Richard Prince is now in the cannabis industry. Starting Monday, cannabis consumers can find Katz + Dogg at select MedMen Enterprises Inc (OTC: ... read more

CannTrust Board Takes Next Steps To Gain Regulatory Approval

CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTST) shares rocketed higher by 16% on Monday after the company reported its next step in bringing its cannabis production ... read more
