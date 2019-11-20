Market Overview

Aurora Cannabis Promotes 2 Execs, Says 94% Of Holders Chose To Convert Debentures
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 20, 2019 10:03am   Comments
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) announced Wednesday that it promoted its senior vice president of product development and regulatory affairs, Dr. Shane Morris, to chief product officer. 

Aurora's senior vice president of business integrations, André Jérôme, has been promoted to chief integration officer. 

"Aurora is committed to maintaining its global leadership position in the cannabis industry, and we have built a strong team that will drive the future growth and strategic development of the business," CEO Terry Booth said in a statement. 

"As we enter the next phase of consumer legalization in Canada and global expansion, Shane will play a critical role in ensuring we continue to have the right mix of products in all markets that will resonate with both our patients and consumers."

Jérôme has played a "critical role" in the integration of Aurora's global assets and ensuring investor receive strong value from them, Booth said. 

"André's contributions have allowed us to strategically assemble a portfolio of high-quality assets that together are uniquely positioned to continue to lead the global cannabis industry."

Aurora also disclosed Tuesday that it it has obtained notice from holders of the company’s CA$230 million ($173 million) 5% unsecured convertible debentures that around 94% of the holders want to convert their debentures. 

The company said it will issue a press release Nov. 22, to confirm the amended early conversion price and the amended early conversion ratio.

Aurora shares were trading 8.55% higher at $2.54 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

