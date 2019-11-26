Market Overview

Aurora Cannabis Analyst Says Company Poised To Outperform Canadian Peers
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 26, 2019 2:52pm   Comments
Aurora Cannabis Analyst Says Company Poised To Outperform Canadian Peers

Over the past six months, Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) shares have fallen almost 70%. On Tuesday, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a bullish stance on the cannabis company and updated its estimates based on the company's recent bond conversion announcement. 

The Analyst

Pablo Zuanic reiterated an Overweight rating on Aurora Cannabis with a CA$5.85 ($4.40) price target. 

The Thesis

Cantor is updating its estimates for Aurora based on the announcement that CA$227 million of CA$230 million in convertible bonds due March 9, 2020 will convert at an average share price of CA$3.2837, resulting in the issuance of 69.1 million shares, Zuanic said in a Monday note. (See his track record here.) 

Consensus projections for lower growth for Aurora vs. Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) and Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE: CGC) are misguided given that the company was No. 1 in Canada's recreational and medical markets from January to September; has a "promising" lineup of Cannabis 2.0 products; and is one of three licensed producers with export momentum, the analyst said. 

“We expect the sector to move up in the year ahead, and expect ACB to outperform other large Canadian LPs such as CGC, CRON and TLRY.”

Price Action

Aurora shares were down 4.56% at $2.40 at the time of publication Tuesday. 

Aurora Cannabis Promotes 2 Execs, Says 94% Of Holders Chose To Convert Debentures

Analysts Disappointed With Aurora's Q1, But Some Have Faith In Future Catalysts

Photo courtesy of Aurora. 

Latest Ratings for ACB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2019MaintainsSell
Nov 2019UpgradesNeutralOverweight
Nov 2019Initiates Coverage OnNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for ACB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Cantor FitzgeraldAnalyst Color Cannabis News Price Target Reiteration Markets Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Canopy Growth Obtains Health Canada License For Beverage Facility, Now Has All 'Cannabis 2.0' Licenses

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED)(NYSE: CGC) said Monday it has obtained Health Canada’s operating and secure storage license for its 150,000 ... read more

Lift & Co. Partners With Nielsen On Cannabis Consumer Insights Product

Lift & Co. (OTC: LFCOF) announced Thursday that its new Cohesion Segmentation module will be powered by Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSN). Cohesion is ... read more

Exclusive: Canopy Growth's CEO On The Cannabis Company's Stock Price, Growth Potential, Global Footprint

By Javier Hasse and Natan Ponieman. Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) released second-quarter financial results that sent the stock trading lower last ... read more
