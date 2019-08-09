Market Overview

Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 09, 2019 2:59pm   Comments
Bank Of America Likes Funko After 2019 Guidance Raise

Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) shares are moving higher despite delivering a mixed second-quarter earnings report on Thursday.

Second-quarter earnings came in at 6 cents per share, missing estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $191.2 million, beating estimates by $20.51 million. Funko also raised 2019 sales guidance, which lifted shares.

The Analyst

Bank of America analyst Alexander Perry reiterated a Buy rating and raised his price target from $27 to $29.

The Thesis

Perry believes channel inventory remains clean as the company’s sell through at its largest U.S. customers was up 21%, with sell-in increasing 16% in the second quarter.

The analyst is forecasting 24% revenue growth in 2019 supported by continued wholesale strength, led by momentum in the specialty channel, and as retailers allocate more shelf space to the company, including GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), Barnes & Noble, Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY), Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) and Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL)

Perry also says Funko is taking the right steps to mitigate tariff impacts.

“We expect ~50 basis point headwind to gross margin in F4Q but see potential offsets including cost negotiations with manufacturers and wholesale partners (expected to partially absorb the impact without retail price increase given current favorable Funko unit economics,” he wrote in a note.

Price Action

Funko shares traded higher by 2.3% at $23.95 Friday afternoon.

