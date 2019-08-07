On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) is going to have a great quarter. He believes it's going to be able to sell StubHub at a much bigger price than anybody thinks. He would stay on it.

Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) had an unbelievable quarter and the stock didn't go up, said Cramer. He added that if it has a couple of more quarters like this one and the stock doesn't trade higher, he would have to cut the stock and run.

Cramer prefers Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL) over Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL).

Cramer can't recommend Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) because he doesn't have a catalyst for the stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) is a really good company, said Cramer. He would buy the stock.

Cramer is a buyer of Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG).

Cramer would buy Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C). It is trading below its tangible book value and he likes its dividend yield.

Instead of General Electric Company (NYSE: GE), Cramer would rather own Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW).

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) had an unbelievable quarter and it has a great momentum, said Cramer. He thinks it's an amazing company.