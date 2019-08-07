Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jim Cramer Weighs In On Funko, Citigroup And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 07, 2019 11:17am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) is going to have a great quarter. He believes it's going to be able to sell StubHub at a much bigger price than anybody thinks. He would stay on it.

Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) had an unbelievable quarter and the stock didn't go up, said Cramer. He added that if it has a couple of more quarters like this one and the stock doesn't trade higher, he would have to cut the stock and run.

Cramer prefers Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL) over Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL).

Cramer can't recommend Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) because he doesn't have a catalyst for the stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) is a really good company, said Cramer. He would buy the stock.

Cramer is a buyer of Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG).

Cramer would buy Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C). It is trading below its tangible book value and he likes its dividend yield.

Instead of General Electric Company (NYSE: GE), Cramer would rather own Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW).

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) had an unbelievable quarter and it has a great momentum, said Cramer. He thinks it's an amazing company.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (C + CCL)

Investor Movement Index Summary: July 2019
New 52-Week Lows For Monday Morning
Apple Card May Bring New Customers, But Analyst Says Effect On Goldman Sachs Will Be Minimal
How Large Option Traders Are Reacting To The Interest Rate Cut
Host Of Earnings Loom With Beyond Meat, Apple Among Highlights Ahead Of Fed, Payrolls
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 26, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

GSC Logistics Scores Success With Imports At Port Of Oakland

MTC Logistics Adding Reefer Warehouse In Port Of Mobile