Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst Previews Funko, Hasbro And Mattel Earnings: Will We See A Pop?

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2019 3:20pm   Comments
Share:
Analyst Previews Funko, Hasbro And Mattel Earnings: Will We See A Pop?

Pop! figure makers Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) shares were popping on Monday, and Stifel predicts the Buy-rated stock was the best of the toymakers in the second quarter. Stifel said Funko likely gained share in the quarter on the strength of its signature Pop! figures.

The Analyst

Stifel’s Drew Crum reiterated a Buy rating on Funko and raised the target price from $27 to $28.

Crum has a Hold rating on Mattel Inc (NASDAQ: MAT) with a target price of $13. Crum kept a Hold rating on Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), but raised the target price from $95 to $99.

Hasbro reports second quarter results July 23, Mattel reports second quarter results on July 25. Stifel expects Funko to report its second-quarter earnings around Aug. 8.

The Theses

Funko is the best pick of the three at the moment, according to Crum, who said the toymaker was one of Stifel’s highest conviction Buy ratings. He’s estimating AEBITDA up 25% in the second quarter with revenue up 24%, generally in line with sell-side peers.

Crum said Funko’s share was generally higher year-over-year on the strength not just of the popular Pop! figures, but also had significant share in online sales in Mexico and gains in Europe and China.

Hasbro

Crum is more bullish on Hasbro than the consensus, estimating EPS of 57 cents and revenue up 8%, which would represent a record second quarter for Hasbro if he’s right.

“The anticipated increase reflects improvement for Nerf, a strong quarter for Marvel, and the re-launch of Power Rangers,” Crum said, noting that strength showed up in checks of sales on Amazon, which showed Hasbro leading placement in the U.S. and Europe.

While Hasbro generally looks good in the near term, the stock is also expensive, keeping Crum from recommending a buy.

Mattel

While Stifel has estimated a $5 million loss for Mattel, Crum says the company is making progress in a “structural simplification” program. Still, revenue is expected to be down about 4% with the anticipated year-over-year sales drop based on lingering effects of the Toys R Us liquidation and reduced sales in China among other factors.

Crum noted, however, that Mattel did have its best Amazon sales performance since 2016 in the quarter with top sellers including Uno and Phase 10 games, along with Barbie and Fisher-Price toys.

There are near-term concerns, however, including tariffs and Fisher-Price recalls, Crum said.

Price Action

Funko traded higher by 6% to $22.84 on Monday. Mattel shares were up 0.75% to $12.06, while Hasbro shares were up 0.44% at $109.75.

Related Links:

BMO Upgrades Hasbro, Eyeing Strong Box Office Tie-Ins

Optimism In Toyland: Wells Fargo Likes Mattel, Hasbro Moving Forward

Latest Ratings for FNKO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2019MaintainsBuy
Jun 2019Initiates Coverage OnBuy
Mar 2019MaintainsMarket PerformMarket Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for FNKO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Drew Crum Stifel Toys And Games IndustryAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HAS + FNKO)

Funko Shares Pop! As DA Davidson Starts Coverage With Buy
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 21, 2019
Mattel Moving On M&A Reports
Toying With Tariffs: Trade War With Mexico Could Hurt Mattel, While China Spat Affects Hasbro
The Incredible 'Game Of Thrones' Run Is Ending
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CAPRMaintains12.4
BCELInitiates Coverage On23.0
DNOWMaintains14.0
HLIOMaintains46.0
GDIMaintains33.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Wells Fargo Sends International Speedway, Speedway Motorsports To The Pit