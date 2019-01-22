Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Guggenheim: Wireless Carrier Spending On 5G A Bullish Signal For Tower Companies
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 22, 2019 1:47pm   Comments
Share:
Guggenheim: Wireless Carrier Spending On 5G A Bullish Signal For Tower Companies
Related AMT
4 'Tariff-Proof' Stock Picks From A Pro
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; General Electric Misses Q3 Expectations
Despite The Market Rally These Dividend Stocks Are Strong Buys (Seeking Alpha)
Related SBAC
24 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
26 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

After wireless tower companies turned in muted year-over-year performance in 2018, Guggenheim looked at what's store for the sector in the year ahead and previewed fourth-quarter earnings.

The Analyst

Analyst Robert Gutman has the following ratings and price targets for the shares of tower companies:

American Tower Corp (NYSE: AMT): Neutral/$165.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE: CCI): Buy/$120.

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC): Buy/$185.

The Thesis

Carriers are increasing spending on 5G deployment, which should bode well for tower companies, Gutman said in a Tuesday note. The application and backlog activity cited by the tower companies as well as their full-year guidance suggests an acceleration in activity in Q4 thanks to strong carrier spending, the analyst said. 

Guggenheim forecast a mild acceleration in deployment of wireless equipment by carriers in 2019. All four major carriers — AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ), T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) — are likely to show incremental capex spending in 2019, Gutman said. 

Among other broader industry developments, the analyst said the Q4 prints will focus on the "timing and implications of deployment of new spectrum bands, updated views on the S/TMUS proposed merger and timing of the remainder of prior consolidation-driven churn." 

Guggenheim sees steady progress for Crown Castle amid expectation that new leasing activity will accelerate into the year's end, driven by demand by all four major carriers, with year-over-year net organic growth estimated at 5.7 percent.

For American Tower, Guggenheim expects 8-percent net organic growth in the U.S., while Indian churn is expected to negatively impact international growth. The blended net organic growth is forecast at 5.2 percent, Gutman said. 

"Net/net while we believe growth will improve in 2020, we anticipate a relatively slow year on a consolidated basis in 2019." 

The analyst projects net organic growth of 5.3 percent for SBA. Internationally, activity remained strong in Brazil, he said. International guidance for the full fiscal 2018 is conservative vs. the pace of activity, given the increasing spending by Brazilian carriers throughout the year, Gutman said. 

Despite their muted performance throughout 2018, tower stocks outperformed the broader market in Q4, helped by the relative stability of the business models and defensive characteristics of the group, the analyst said. 

The stock multiples are in the middle of the long-term historical average, according to Guggenheim. 

Related Links:

How Correlated Are Tower Stocks And Telecoms?

24 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Latest Ratings for AMT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2018Morgan StanleyDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight
Nov 2018Wells FargoMaintainsOutperformOutperform
Nov 2018Deutsche BankDowngradesBuyHold

View More Analyst Ratings for AMT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Guggenheim Robert GutmanAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMT + CCI)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 14, 2019
25 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
4 'Tariff-Proof' Stock Picks From A Pro
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CABOKeyBancUpgrades1,025.0
PANWBMO CapitalUpgrades240.0
UAAGoldman SachsUpgrades28.0
FDCBarclaysDowngrades23.0
GPSGoldman SachsDowngrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Abbott Laboratories Q4 Earnings Preview