4 'Tariff-Proof' Stock Picks From A Pro

Investors looking for stocks that are fully "tariff-proof" should look at companies that derive the vast majority of their revenue domestically with a focus on the "strong consumer," Strategic Wealth Partners CEO said during a recent CNBC "Trading Nation" segment.

Restaurants And Garbage

Tepper said he likes Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI), the parent company of Olive Garden and other restaurant chains, as a stock that's unlikely to be impacted by new tariffs.His logic behind Darden Restaurants is based on accelerating wage growth in the U.S., which implies consumers are left with more money in their pockets and are "more likely to go out for dinner.

Another pick Tepper said he recommends is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM), a waste and environmental services company. Waste Management boasts a large national presence, which gives it a "huge advantage" in operating more efficiently than its smaller peers, he said.

Homes And Health

Frank Cappelleri, Instinet's chief market technician, also offered two picks during the "Trading Nation" segment.

American Tower Corp (NYSE: AMT), a wireless infrastructure company in the real estate sector, has been "quietly" hitting new highs over the past few weeks at a time of overall market volatility, the Instinet technician said. This is notable, as the stock's chart shows a pattern of trading sideways since November 2017 after touching the $150 level.

Cappelleri recommends health care company UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH), as the stock's chart shows uptrend momentum that started three years ago and remains in place. The stock continues to hit new highs or trade near its highs, which is "something really not many S&P 500 stocks can claim right now," Cappelleri said.

