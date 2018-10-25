Market Overview

Vans' Popularity Hits All-Time High Among Teens In Piper Jaffray Survey
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 25, 2018 9:49am   Comments
Vans' Popularity Hits All-Time High Among Teens In Piper Jaffray Survey
VF Corp lands on JPMorgan Focus List (Seeking Alpha)

VF Corp (NYSE: VFC)'s Vans brand is reaching all-time high levels of popularity among teens, according to Piper Jaffray.

The firm's semi-annual "Taking Stock With Teens" survey saw Vans hit its highest numbers in the study's history at 19 percent mindshare, the closest any brand has been to Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) in years.

Vans Grabbing Attention From Converse

Vans' ascension was largely driven by the women’s category, where 26 percent of respondents ranked it as their favorite footwear brand, up from 13 percent. Vans canvas shoes appear to be taking mindshare from Nike's Converse brand, particularly among females, Piper Jaffray said. 

Vans is now listed as the No. 3 fashion trend for both genders and a top three up-and-coming brand across both genders. Adidas AG (ADR) (OTC: ADDYY) also hit an all-time high in the survey, with 14 percent of teens listing it as their favorite footwear brand.

Under Armour Misses The Cut 

Nike still remains the king of footwear, with 41 percent of respondents listing it as their favorite brand. The swoosh also led as a favorite apparel brand among teens at 22 percent, followed by American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO), with 9 percent listing it as their favorite brand.

Piper Jaffray said that while athletic apparel demand remains strong, streetwear and logo brands are gaining ground.

Supreme, Gucci, Tommy Hilfiger and Champion are quickly rising in popularity among teens, as well as designer streetwear brand Off-White, which was recently named the world's hottest fashion brand by Lyst.

Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) was notably left off the list of top 10 footwear or apparel brands among teens.

Photo courtesy of Vans. 

Posted-In: Apparel Footwear Piper Jaffray

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

