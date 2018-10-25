VF Corp (NYSE: VFC)'s Vans brand is reaching all-time high levels of popularity among teens, according to Piper Jaffray.

The firm's semi-annual "Taking Stock With Teens" survey saw Vans hit its highest numbers in the study's history at 19 percent mindshare, the closest any brand has been to Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) in years.

Vans Grabbing Attention From Converse

Vans' ascension was largely driven by the women’s category, where 26 percent of respondents ranked it as their favorite footwear brand, up from 13 percent. Vans canvas shoes appear to be taking mindshare from Nike's Converse brand, particularly among females, Piper Jaffray said.

Vans is now listed as the No. 3 fashion trend for both genders and a top three up-and-coming brand across both genders. Adidas AG (ADR) (OTC: ADDYY) also hit an all-time high in the survey, with 14 percent of teens listing it as their favorite footwear brand.

Under Armour Misses The Cut

Nike still remains the king of footwear, with 41 percent of respondents listing it as their favorite brand. The swoosh also led as a favorite apparel brand among teens at 22 percent, followed by American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO), with 9 percent listing it as their favorite brand.

Piper Jaffray said that while athletic apparel demand remains strong, streetwear and logo brands are gaining ground.

Supreme, Gucci, Tommy Hilfiger and Champion are quickly rising in popularity among teens, as well as designer streetwear brand Off-White, which was recently named the world's hottest fashion brand by Lyst.

Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) was notably left off the list of top 10 footwear or apparel brands among teens.

Related Links:

Exclusive: Adidas President Mark King Discusses Being At The Intersection Of Performance And Fashion

NPD Group: Vans A Winner In Weak Back-To-School Season

Photo courtesy of Vans.