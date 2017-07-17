Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Has All The Negative Sentiment Over Cord-Cutting Turned Entertainment Stocks Into A Bear Trap?
Ezra Schwarzbaum , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 17, 2017 12:04pm   Comments
Share:
Has All The Negative Sentiment Over Cord-Cutting Turned Entertainment Stocks Into A Bear Trap?
Related CMCSA
Emmy 2017: Streaming, Premium Cable Earns More And More Recognition
Prime Day, Emmy Nominees, And Netflix Earnings Preview
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America Corporation, ... (GuruFocus)
Related TWX
These 'Game Of Thrones' Characters Are Eerily Similar To Real-World CEOs
Emmy 2017: Streaming, Premium Cable Earns More And More Recognition

Can media stock investors expect a great second-quarter earnings season?

No, according UBS analyst Doug Mitchelson, but it shouldn’t be disastrous either and there may even be hope for the future.

Investors are largely bearish, noting the seemingly unstoppable growth of non-traditional media outlets and slipping metrics for traditional TV companies.

Several traditional TV companies will be reporting earnings on July 27. Mitchelson estimates that they'll show a million lost subscribers, bolstering the argument that cord cutting accelerated in Q2.

TV advertising declined by 2.4 percent year-over-year. In Q1, it was down 1 percent year-over-year.

“Some media companies might miss 2Q EPS slightly and others report in line, but none are expected to materially beat,” said Mitchelson.

A Bear Trap? Perhaps Not

The analyst doubts that cord cutting was actually worse in Q2, going against a strong consensus.

“While 2Q17 earnings season could prove challenging, we suggest investors consider the risk/reward inherent in the group at these levels, especially into what we see as a favorable [Q3 2017] set-up,” said Mitchelson.

The analyst made note of five factors supporting his outlook:

  • UBS’ 2017 EPS estimates are expected to hold where they are, unlike during the “2015 Media Meltdown.”
  • TV upfronts beat expectations, indicating an improving advertising environment.
  • The analyst sees 7-15 percent EPS growth across all his media coverage in 2018.
  • After AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) buys Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX), some of the latter’s $80 billion market cap will “flow” to other stocks.
  • Current media stock valuations are at the bottom of their two-year secular bear market trading range.

Follow media stocks as they report earnings in real-time by signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Related Links:

What's Going Down At The Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference

For The Content Hungry: Cloud Or Cable?

Latest Ratings for CMCSA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2017Moffett NathansonDowngradesBuyNeutral
Apr 2017SunTrust Robinson HumphreyInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Jan 2017Pacific CrestDowngradesOverweightSector Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for CMCSA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Doug Mitchelson UBSAnalyst Color Top Stories Analyst Ratings Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CBS + AMCX)

Zombie Pioneer George Romero Dead At 77
Emmy 2017: Streaming, Premium Cable Earns More And More Recognition
What's Going Down At The Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference
5 Takeaways From The 'Future Of Media Summit'
For The Content Hungry: Cloud Or Cable?
Stock Market News for June 26, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on CMCSA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.